6 Cardinals who should be regulars down the stretch
C/DH Willson Contreras
Had Willson Contreras not fractured his arm in May, he could be seeing down-ballot MVP votes this year; he's been that good. Contreras has a .261/.375/.475 slash line this year for a 141 wRC+. He has hit 15 home runs, driven in 35 runners, and he has a well-above-average walk rate on the year. His .215 ISO is one of the best figures of his career.
Contreras has been in the lineup quite often whether it be at catcher or designated hitter, and that's great. It should remain that way, as he's been the team's most complete player all year. Whether it be against left-handed pitchers or right-handed pitchers, Conteras has been able to hit all year. He's done better against lefties (.907 OPS), but he's also no slouch against righties (.840 OPS).
Defensively has been where Contreras has received the most flak for his career. He is a neutral defender according to defensive runs saved, and he is seen as an above average blocker. Where he's struggled the most has been with framing and caught stealing, though he's virtually average this year at both of those met
After the PR debacle last year surrounding Contreras, he needed some reprieve this year. There have been little to no reports surrounding his game calling this year, so he has been able to settle in well with the pitching staff.
Willson Contreras provides a fire that is necessary to this lineup. He can hit in the middle of the lineup, and he's been excellent at getting on base this year. His high walk rate paired with above average contact rates makes him an integral part of the lineup. If he can maintain average defensive metrics, then Contreras has a chance to be the team's most valuable player this year.