6 Cardinals who have stolen the show so far in Spring Training
While Spring Training performance should be taken with a grain of salt, these six players have really stood out in a meaningful way for the Cardinals so far.
By Josh Jacobs
The Bullpen
This is cheating, but it's hard to single out just a few of the Cardinals relievers. Almost all of them have had strong camps thus far performance wise, and their stuff looks really good as well.
Ryan Helsley is healthy and ready to lockdown games for the Cardinals once again in 2024. Giovanny Gallegos, Andrew Kittredge, JoJo Romero, and Keynan Middleton figure to form a strong group at the backend of the bullpen to begin the season. But some of the young newcomers have caught eyes as well and it would not be a surprise to see their names rise.
Riley O'Brien has yet to allow a run in Spring Training, and his high velocity mixed with deadly breaking stuff makes him hard to deny a spot to. Rule 5 selection Ryan Fernandez has been really good as well, and figures to make the Opening Day roster as well.
Even some of the returning arms have made major adjustments this winter. Andre Palllante developed a "death ball" this winter and has used it to find success during his outing so far.
The bullpen was a weakness in 2023, and it may end up being a major strength in 2024. If that's the case, mixing a shutdown bullpen with this lineup takes a ton of pressure off of the starting rotation and could create a winning culture for St. Louis.