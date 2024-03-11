6 Cardinals who have stolen the show so far in Spring Training
While Spring Training performance should be taken with a grain of salt, these six players have really stood out in a meaningful way for the Cardinals so far.
By Josh Jacobs
Victor Scott II
As the Cardinals are now likely without Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar on Opening Day, the door has opened for Victor Scott II to make the trip to Los Angeles with the team, and his play this spring has backed up that opportunity.
We all already knew about his elite speed and defense, but seeing it in action against major-league talent has been a sight to behold. I caught up with Scott on the Noot News Podcast on Sunday following his 2-4 performance against the Miami Marlins, and it's clear he's on the brink of his big league debut.
Scott has been heating up at the plate as camp has gone on, raising his OPS to .768 and constantly putting pressure on opposing teams. His dynamic skillset is a mixture of a throwback speedster who understands modern technology and developmental strategies.
Entering camp, it felt like a long shot that Scott would make the Opening Day roster, even with how exciting is, Now, he has a real shot to swipe the Opening Day job over the final weeks of spring. The timetable for return from injury for Edman and Nootbaar could impact it, but as things currently, stand, I have a hard time believing the Cardinals can afford to hold him from their roster if he's their best option.