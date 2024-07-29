6 Cardinals who could be traded if they make seller's moves at the deadline
By Andrew Wang
Andrew Kittredge could be traded
Andrew Kittredge has been a solid relief arm for the Cardinals in high-leverage situations this year, and he's on an expiring contract with no options for next year. So, if the Cardinals choose to sell, he'll probably be one of the first to go. Kittredge got off to a fantastic start this season, and while he's slowed down a bit recently, his 3.26 ERA through 49 appearances, mostly in high-leverage, will entice any contender looking to bolster their bullpen.
The Cardinals brought in Kittredge for Richie Palacios, an interesting outfielder with significant control, so they could probably expect something similar at the deadline. With relievers at a premium, the Cardinals could definitely get an exciting name or two in exchange for Kittredge.
Tommy Edman could be traded
Editor note: It has since been reported that multiple clubs are interested in acquiring Tommy Edman.
Like Ryan Helsley, Tommy Edman could be moved by the Cardinals even if they aren't sellers. The Cardinals have reportedly gotten interest in their injured utility man. If an opportunity presents itself, Edman could be moved in a Bader-Montgomery-style trade if St. Louis tries to add to the roster at the deadline. It could be a creative way to add a starting pitcher without giving up significant prospect capital and not depleting the Major League roster.
However, if they become sellers, Edman is perhaps an even likelier candidate to be moved. With uncertainty surrounding his injury status and a contract extension running through the end of 2025, the Cardinals don't really have room for Edman moving forward. With Victor Scott II still looming in Triple-A, the emergence of Michael Siani, and other options both in the infield and outfield, Edman was probably going to be forced out of St. Louis at some point anyway. He could bring back quite the prospect return from a team such as the Dodgers, looking for options at shortstop and in the outfield.