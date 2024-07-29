6 Cardinals who could be traded if they make seller's moves at the deadline
By Andrew Wang
Paul Goldschmidt could be traded
Paul Goldschmidt trades have been a topic of discussion amongst many Cardinals fans even before this rough stretch. Putting it simply, Goldy just hasn't lived up to his career standards, and his sharp decline has left many wondering if his presence on the team is a detriment to the club. If the Cardinals buy or stand pat at the deadline, Goldy isn't going anywhere. Despite his struggles, trading him would go counter to the way the Cardinals organization operates, as they would not want to sever ties with a future Hall of Famer in the final year of his contract. However, if they sell, it could be a different story.
While the Cardinals wouldn't get much of a return for their struggling veteran first baseman, they could offload Paul Goldschmidt's contract, allow him a chance at a World Series title with a contending team, and allow some of their younger players more playing time. If they retained some of his salary, they could get some interesting names in return. Otherwise, they'll probably have to settle for lottery ticket names.
Lance Lynn could be traded
One day before bringing in Kyle Gibson, the Cardinals brought back old friend Lance Lynn to bolster the rotation, serving a similar role as Gibson. However, while Gibson thrived in his role in St. Louis, Lynn has struggled greatly. He's been a fine backend starting pitcher, but his efficiency has been problematic. Unlike Gibson, Lance Lynn hasn't been able to give the Cardinals as many quality starts, often leaving games early with bloated pitch counts.
His 4.17 ERA has certainly been playable, but his underlying metrics indicate he hasn't been great at all. However, with pitching at a premium this year at the trade deadline, Lynn could bring back an interesting return as well. He certainly won't garner as big a return as Kyle Gibson, but if Mozeliak plays his cards right, they may get something worthwhile.