6 Cardinals who are most likely to be traded this offseason
This is a big offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals. Who will they move on from this winter?
Tommy Edman will most likely be traded this offseason
It would not be a popular move as Edman is a beloved Cardinal, but with a glut of middle infielders and outfielders, Edman may be a very attractive trade chip for a team looking for a super talented super utility player.
Edman played second base and shortstop to begin the season, but blew minds when he found success playing center field for the Cardinals.
In addition to being able to play wherever you put him, Edman is also a fun at bat. This season, he hit .248/.307/.399 with an OPS of .705. He had 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, scored 69 runs and 47 RBIs. He stole 27 stolen bases.
It's easy to see Edman could net a top-tier pitcher or even a veteran bat for the outfield. Edman is undoubtedly popular among the Cardinals fanbase. The Cardinals would have to get a considerable return for the Gold Glove defender.