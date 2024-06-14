6 Cardinals who are fighting for their jobs this month
Dylan Carlson will fight for his job this month
Carlson was the Cardinals' first-round draft choice in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft. He was a prized prospect when he was called up during the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carlson provided a jolt to the lineup and stepped up on defense.
Since then, he has dealt with injuries that have curbed his productivity. In 2022, Mozeliak said he'd informed Carlson he wouldn't be dealt at the trade deadline. In 2023, he was mentioned as a trade candidate but due to injury, no deals flourished. This offseason he had surgery on his ankle and worked to improve his hitting.
He's been healing and seems to be slowly getting back to the Carlson fans they want to see in the lineup. Carlson has been hitting .250/.333/.375 in his last seven games with four hits, one walk, and three RBIs. Hopefully, the past week is a starting point for him to continue to improve and earn a spot in the outfield rotation.
Michael Siani will fight for his job this month
It's easy to guess Siani was off the radar of most Cardinals' fans to be this season's center fielder. He has been a bright spot on the Cardinals roster. He's been a force on defense but has struggled some at the plate.
Over the last month, he's hitting .221/.238/.286 with 17 hits, two walks, one home run and eight RBI. These are not great numbers given the expectations for the position. But he does have 85 putouts in 86 chances and one assist at center field.
With Mozeliak on the lookout for a righthanded center fielder, it would appear that Siani will be fighting for his job or searching for more playing time options. Siani was a surprise this season, and his contributions have been tremendous. Siani, however, will be fighting for his job.