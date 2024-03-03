6 Cardinals who are fighting for their futures in Spring Training
Matthew Liberatore is fighting for his future in Spring Training
Since his arrival in St. Louis, the expectation is that he will be the next great left-handed starter for the Cardinals.
While he had one epic start in 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays, he's mostly struggled to get through starts after shifting between starting and relief. That can not be easy for a young pitcher to get acclimated to pitching in the big leagues.
Hopefully, Liberatore can make a good enough impression to find a role and stick to it, and if it's starting, that would be amazing for him after all of his hard work.
Michael Siani is fighting for his future in Spring Training
Siani could end up being the surprise of the spring. A left-handed centerfield, Siani is primed to be a surprise addition to the Opening Day roster. Tommy Edman is slowly getting ready for the 2024 season after an offseason surgery on his wrist.
Siani will compete with Dylan Carlson, who is ramping up for competition after surgery on his ankle. Another competitor for the center field job is top-prospect Victor Scott II, who they may keep in AAA Memphis to continue his development.
If Siani has a good Spring Training, he could surprise everyone by landing a coveted spot on the Cardinals roster as a centerfielder or bench option for the club. Either way, if Siani has a great spring, he could be rewarded for his hard work.
Masyn Winn is fighting for his future in Spring Training
Even Winn acknowledges the acquisition of All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford should light a fire under him to get to work.
Mozeliak said the shortstop job is Winn's to have, but a veteran shortstop for backup was desperately needed as Edman is still recovering from wrist surgery in the offseason. Winn will tremendously benefit from having a player of Crawford's caliber around. Crawford is a two-time World Series champion, a three-time All-Star, and a four-time Gold Glove winner.
Crawford is the exact veteran voice Mozeliak and Marmol need around to help with the team's youngsters. Winn will benefit in the long term from the friendship he will develop with Crawford.