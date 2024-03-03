6 Cardinals who are fighting for their futures in Spring Training
After a season in which the St. Louis Cardinals went 71-91, the organization has made numerous changes to better their chances for a successful 2024 campaign.
The team has reintroduced several veteran voices into the fold to impress upon a young group how things are done in the Cardinals system. They are keeping up the traditions of the Cardinal Way. Not to say veering off from the Cardinal Way caused last season's disaster. Still, the organization bringing back key veterans indicates the team wants to get things back to the Cardinal Way.
The Cardinals brought in three new starting pitchers who are vocal leadership. Sonny Gray has had an instant impact on the pitching staff. Kyle Gibson is a hard-working guy who wants to put up innings and strikeouts. Lance Lynn returns to the organization as a fan favorite who is very vocal about the Cardinal Way and how to go about his business.
Matt Carpenter was brought back to the Cardinals after non-vocal leaders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado insisted that someone with Carpenter's experience in the Cardinals system was needed.
Daniel Descalso, a Cardinals' 2011 World Series Championship team member, was hired on as bench coach to help manager Oli Marmol and the club. Descalso's experience could benefit players like Brendan Descalso, Tommy Edman, Thomas Saggese, and Masyn Winn, who fit a super utility mold.
Yadier Molina was hired as a special advisor to John Mozeliak, expecting he would help during Spring Training and the season as needed, even appearing in the dugout in uniform. While he hasn't arrived yet, Molina's appearance would benefit coaches, players, and executives. Molina has a respected voice that was missed in 2023. It will be good to have him back.