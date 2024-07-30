6 Cardinals trade ideas after acquiring Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham
By Josh Jacobs
Acquire another former Cardinal from the White Sox
I am honestly surprised Dylan Carlson and John Brebbia were not included in the Fedde/Pham deal that happened on Monday, but I do not believe that means it cannot happen today.
The White Sox have a ton of players on their roster that they'd like to move, so it is safe to say they have a lot of decisions they have to make. Also, with how expensive relievers have been in trades, they could easily be holding Brebbia for better offers, knowing they can probably get Carlson at the final hour for him if they need to.
Everyone in baseball knows Carlson is going to be traded or designated for an assignment here soon. The Cardinals could option Carlson to Triple-A if they cannot find a trade for him, but I do expect him to be moved, even if it is just for a very low-end prospect (see the Paul DeJong trade last year).
Carlson has gone from a once-promising prospect to a -0.8 fWAR player over the course of a few seasons, and the White Sox are one of the perfect landing places for him. It's a team that Carlson can reestablish himself and his game with by playing every single day.
Brebbia is not a flashy name, and his 5.09 ERA will catch many eyes, but the underlying numbers continue to point to better success coming. Brebbia owns a 3.10 FIP on the year while striking out hitters at a high rate, and I strongly believe that getting him in front of the Cardinals' defense and on a contender would help his game out a ton.