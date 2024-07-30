6 Cardinals trade ideas after acquiring Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham
By Josh Jacobs
Go get the best rental reliever on the market
The Miami Marlins would be another interesting fit for Herrera, but if that's the price for Scott, I'm hanging up the phone immediately. I don't love this package either, but it feels on brand and for what the market for Scott will end up looking like.
In this deal, the Cardinals offer the Marlins a high-upside pitching prospect in Tekoah Roby. Roby has struggled with injuries this season, much like he did with Texas in 2023. Roby has the talent to be a valuable starter at the big league level one day, and the Marlins always like to have more young pitching in their system.
Jimmy Crooks III has been incredible at the plate this year, posting an .865 OPS for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. In 719 professional at-bats thus far, his career OPS is .822 and he has continued to develop defensively as well.
This is a strong package for a rental reliever, but Scott has truly been a difference-maker this year. In 45.2 innings with the Marlins this year, Scott has posted a 1.18 ERA and 29.1 K%. Scott is a dynamic lefty who knows how to close down games and dominant righties or lefties, so he would take a ton of pressure off of specifically JoJo Romero for the rest of the year.
I could easily see Scott going for more in this market, and because of that, he feels like an unlikely fit for St. Louis. It is just hard to imagine them giving up so much value for a rental reliever, no matter how good he is.
Still, I think Scott is a name that is worth monitoring.