6 Cardinals' prospects who could make their MLB debut in 2024
The Cardinals' prospect depth is much improved. These talented players in the upper levels of the minors could make their debut next year.
Thomas Saggese
A lot of (virtual) ink has been spilled about Thomas Saggese. He won the Texas League MVP Award, he had a 168 wRC+ with Springfield, and he mashed 26 home runs to go with a .904 OPS in 2023. Saggese is a talented offensive player with an ability to play third base, second base, and even shortstop at times.
The Cardinals lack depth at the shortstop position. Behind Masyn Winn, the next true prospect who plays shortstop regularly is Arquimedes Gamboa, a 26-year-old journeyman. Yes, Tommy Edman and even Brendan Donovan can play shortstop, but Edman should be the team's everyday center fielder and Brendan Donovan will be splitting time at second base with Nolan Gorman along with spending time as the team's super-utility player.
Should Thomas Saggese continue to mash in AAA next year, the Cardinals will have to call him up at some point. He has strong walk numbers for his career, and he strikes out at a league-average rate. Saggese's hit tool is his best quality, but he showed flashes of power last year in Springfield. Saggese also boasts decent speed and arm strength. A high-floor player who showed spurts of power last year is enticing, and Saggese fits that mold.
He is best suited at second base, perhaps the deepest position for the Cardinals since Donovan, Gorman, Edman, and Matt Carpenter can all handily play that position. This depth makes it challenging for Saggese to start the season in St. Louis, but he could very well see Busch Stadium by year's end.