6 Cardinals' prospects who could make their MLB debut in 2024
The Cardinals' prospect depth is much improved. These talented players in the upper levels of the minors could make their debut next year.
Victor Scott II
In my mind, Victor Scott II is probably the most likely player to make his debut next year. If Masyn Winn struggles out of the gate, if Tommy Edman's recovery doesn't go as planned, or if Dylan Carlson is traded at any point next year, Scott is the next man up.
Up until last year, Victor Scott II was a speedy defender with decent contact skills and a mediocre arm. He was a prototypical center fielder. At West Virginia, Scott II failed to hit above .232 in his first two seasons with the Mountaineers. His offense really took off his junior year, and St. Louis liked him enough to select him in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. In only 1.5 seasons, Scott has already risen to AA Springfield, and he will likely start 2023 in Memphis.
He doesn't walk much, but his strikeout rates are also better than league average. Scott's contact skills shone last year in Springfield where he slashed .323/.373/.450. The most noteworthy aspect of his game was his 94 combined stolen bases between High-A Peoria and AA Springfield. Scott's defense was also admirable, and his speed helps him get to balls that other center fielders couldn't dream of reaching.
A serious injury to Edman, Winn, Nootbaar, or Carlson would probably require the Cardinals to call up Victor Scott II in 2024. If he continues to ascend the way he did last year, he will force the front office's hand. Scott II is an exciting young player, and his defense in center will bring back memories of peak Jim Edmonds and Harrison Bader during the late 2010s and early 2020s.