6 Cardinals players who need to improve before it's too late
By Andrew Wang
The lowly Cincinnati Reds have swept the St. Louis Cardinals and have fallen below .500 for the first time in months. It may already be too late for them, but this upcoming stretch against the Dodgers and Brewers may truly sink their hopes. After recording the best record in the National League since May 12 for an extended stretch, they've scuffled since the All-Star Break and trade deadline. Josh Jacobs and Sandy McMillan updated the Dealin' the Cards player grades through the end of the trade deadline, and many of the top Cardinals players took significant steps back this time around.
Many of their other key players are once again underperforming and the Cardinals will need them at full strength to continue playing well. Here are 6 Cardinals players who need to improve before it's too late.
Nolan Arenado needs to improve before it's too late
We've already seen a bit of improvement from Nolan Arenado in the second half, but the power outage is still very concerning. While the All-Star third baseman is once again hitting for a high average, and coming through with runners in scoring position more in recent games, his 11 homers and .394 slugging percentage don't match up to his career norms at all.
The Cardinals lack a true middle-of-the-order power bat like Arenado was in previous years, with not a single player over the 20-homer plateau yet. While homers aren't everything, they are a crucial part of any playoff contender, and if Arenado can improve his power numbers, the Cardinals will be much better positioned to make a run.
Moreover, Arenado's body language and inability to make tougher defensive plays he's done easily in years past indicate there may be an easy solution to these problems. Many have questioned his effort this season, and it's possible a shift in his motivation could lead to a return to form for the former All-Star.