6 Cardinals players who made the Opening Day roster but won't finish on it
6 Cardinals players that made the Opening Day roster but won't finish on it.
There's no beating around the bush when it comes to the start these St. Louis Cardinals are off to. It has not been pretty. From clubhouse drama to lackluster performances on the field, things have not gone well in the early goings of the 2023 season.
However, it's still extremely early, and the Cardinals should remain the favorites in the NL Central, despite a red-hot start by the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.
When the Cards announced their Opening Day roster, there were a few players that could be considered surprises. Now that the season is underway, the future roster picture is both becoming clearer and muddied all at the same time.
Let's check out SIX Cardinals players that made the Opening Day roster but won't finish the year on it.
Utilityman Taylor Motter
Taylor Motter, 33, has bounced around all over the league in parts of six seasons. Tampa Bay, Seattle, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Colorado, Boston, St. Louis; you name it, he's probably been a part of their organization.
To start the year, the versatile journeyman was able to squeak onto the big league roster thanks to an injury to Paul DeJong. Don't expect him to stick around for long.
Through three games, Motter is two-for-seven (.286) with a double and 17 errorless innings at second base. He can play all over the diamond but is a top candidate to be DFA'd once DeJong (or even Lars Nootbaar) returns.