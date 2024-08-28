6 Cardinal prospects whose stocks have risen and 4 whose stocks have fallen
Victor Scott II's stock isn't what it once was for a variety of reasons.
Outside of Tink Hence, Victor Scott II was the most exciting prospect prior to the 2024 season. He had a spectacular 2023 season, and his speed paired with great defense in the outfield made him an exciting prospect.
I'm not here to say that Scott is no longer good; quite the opposite actually. He is still a great defender with burning speed, but his development was stunted due to a need on the major league roster for a center fielder to start and end the 2024 season. Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman were hurt to start 2024, and now neither is on the roster, and Michael Siani is still on the injured list.
Scott's stagnation is by no fault of his own. Rather, it's an inconvenience that has hampered his development as a prospect. He finished 2023 in Springfield with a .323/.373/.450 slash line for a 119 wRC+. He stole a total of 94 bases last year across two levels, and he appeared to be putting it all together offensively while still being a stud in center.
This year, Scott has a .219/.302/.318 slash line in Triple-A Memphis and a .150/.197/.265 slash line in the majors. He simply wasn't ready for the highest level of baseball, and it's showing. It's quite unfair to him that he was pushed to these levels at such a young age, but his output at the Triple-A and MLB levels this year has lowered his ceiling slightly. He still boasts plus defense and speed, but his bat skills haven't translated the way fans initially hoped they would.