6 Cardinal prospects whose stocks have risen and 4 whose stocks have fallen
The Cardinals selected outfielder Chase Davis with last year's 19th-overall pick in the draft. Davis's start to his professional career was a bit rocky, but he's settled in this year. He finished 2023 with a .212/.366/.269 slash line and only six extra-base hits, all doubles. His on-base percentage was strong, but he didn't tap into his power that he flashed in college.
The script has been flipped this year for Davis. He started the year off in Low-A Palm Beach, but he has played his last 21 games in High-A Peoria. Since joining Peoria, Davis is slashing .291/.364/.367 with two doubles and a home run. His strikeout rate has fallen to just 22.7% this year, but his walk rate has also dropped to just 8%. He has a 115 wRC+ in Peoria this year.
Davis touts decent speed, but he's stolen only nine bases this year. He doesn't profile as a burner, so watch him to swipe around 10 bags a year normally. The left-handed hitter has always shown a penchant for power to all fields, and him dropping his strikeout rate is quite promising assuming he maintains a decent power approach.
Defensively, Davis has found himself playing in center field most often, as he's logged 552 innings total this year there. He has committed a total of three errors in center field this year. Davis has a plus arm, so he likely profiles best in the corner outfield, a place where he can be a strong defender with a good offensive approach.
After a rough start to his professional career last year, Chase Davis has settled in quite nicely in the Cardinals' system. He likely won't see the majors next year, but his continued development bodes well for his 2026 season and beyond.