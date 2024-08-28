6 Cardinal prospects whose stocks have risen and 4 whose stocks have fallen
Tekoah Roby's injuries have lowered his stock this year.
The Cardinals acquired Tekoah Roby at last year's trade deadline with Thomas Saggese and John King for Chris Stratton and Jordan Montgomery. Initially, Roby was the headlining prospect in this deal. He was a top-100 prospect according to some outlets despite some concerns about his injury history.
Roby features a plus fastball that can hit 100 at times and a curveball with great drop to it. He recently added a slider, but hitters are able to time it up well when he leaves it up in the zone. Roby doesn't walk many batters (career walk rate around 7%), but he also hasn't been striking out batters much these past two years.
What has caused Roby's stock to drop is his output this year. He's walking 7.8% of batters, a career-high, and he's striking out just 21.4% of batters, a career-low. Roby has also largely been unavailable this year due to a shoulder injury in May; he has yet to throw since then. Prior to his injury, Roby threw only 33.1 innings across seven starts. He had a 6.75 ERA and a 6.60 FIP in that time period. He was recently activated to play at Low-A Palm Beach in a rehab assignment.
Roby has always come with injury concerns, but his past production was great when he was healthy. This will be the third season in a row in which Tekoah Roby has thrown fewer than 50 innings, so his stock has continued to fall. If he is unable to be healthy next year and pitch well, he could be considered a lost prospect. Roby is only 22, but four straight seasons of underperformance and injuries are quite worrisome.