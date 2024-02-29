6 Cardinal players who are poised to take off in 2024
These St. Louis Cardinals players are bound to blossom in 2024.
Jordan Walker
Jordan Walker is lining up to be one of the most exciting players in baseball next year, let alone the Cardinals. He is in great physical shape, he has been working all offseason on his defense, and his bat should continue to improve in his sophomore season.
Jordan Walker was a top-10 prospect in all of baseball as recently as last year, so his rise isn't much of a surprise. When looking at projections for 2024, his offensive game stacks up against some of the best players in baseball. ZiPS has him projected for a 120 wRC+, but his 90th percentile projection gives him the highest wRC+ on the Cardinals next year. If Walker can maintain league average or better walk and strikeout rates while having good power, we could see a monster offensive season for the right-handed outfielder.
The area where Jordan Walker can improve the most is his defense. He has been working with Cardinals' legend Willie McGee recently to help his 1st percentile range. His arm is well above average according to Outs Above Average, but his inability to track and chase down balls limits his arm's effectiveness.
Jordan Walker also remains a threat to steal 15 bases next year. His sprint speed ranked in the 80th percentile in baseball last year, so there is room for growth in his thievery of bags next year. He went through a physical transformation this offseason that included adding about 15 pounds of muscle.
Walker has the potential to lead this team offensively in 2024, and his presence in the heart of the lineup lengthens an already potent offensive core. Should he show growth on the defensive side of the game, Walker could take off in 2024.