5 ways the Cardinals can acquire a starting pitcher and reliever in the same deal
By Josh Jacobs
Trade #4 - Detroit Tigers
I don't think it is all that likely that Jack Flaherty is brought back to St. Louis at this trade deadline, but he is the best rental starter available, and would be the perfect fit for the Cardinals.
Flaherty has been filthy this year, being among the best strikeout artirst in baseball with a 32.4% strikeout rate and 33.4% whife rate, and he is also one of the best pitchers in baseball at preventing walks as well. In 17 starts, Flaherty has a 3.13 ERA over 100.2 innings to go along with 127 strikeouts and a 0.96 WHIP. This is by far the best we've seen Flaherty look since the second half of the 2019 season.
I know the Flaherty experience ended poorly in the eyes of many Cardinals fans, but I do not think bringing him back to St. Louis would create major issues in the clubhouse like some seem to think. Whatever is true of that, I have to think that his experience in Baltimore to end the year and time with Detroit has helped both Flaherty and the Cardinals gain some perspective. If the Cardinals truly want a difference maker in their rotation come October, Flaherty is the guy.
Along with Flaherty in this deal is veteran left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin. While most, including myself, have had the Cardinals targeting another right-handed reliever for awhile now, there is some merit to the idea that they could bring in a lefty like Chafin with Romero's struggles. Matthew Libeartore and John King have provided quality outings from the left side all year, but it wouldn't hurt to add some insurance to that side of the bullpen either.
With the amount of interest teams will have in Flaherty at this deadline, I think the Cardinals will have to give up a significant piece like Cooper Hjerpe to get the job done, and I once again paired Saggese in this deal. This article probably makes me look like a Saggese hater, but I'm far from that. I really like Saggese and would love for the Cardinals to keep him, but for some reason, he has felt like one of the more likely prospects to go that has real value.
Detroit would be getting an upside arm and near MLB-ready bat to help their cause in 2025. I could easily see this being outbid by another contender though, so the Cardinals may need to up their offer even more to be a legit contender for Flaherty.