5 unpopular decisions the Cardinals have made that ended up being right

Wondering why Blake Snell and Montgomery aren’t getting the money they want? Let me know how many of the below pitchers are starting Opening Day.



1. Shohei Ohtani $70,000,000*

2. Max Scherzer $43,333,334

3. Justin Verlander $43,333,333

4. Jacob DeGrom $40,000,000

5. Gerrit Cole… pic.twitter.com/fvw3LgiBIS