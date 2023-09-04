5 truths about the St. Louis Cardinals that fans do not want to hear
Sometimes it's easier to just be mad about the Cardinals than to think logically about where they are at currently.
By Josh Jacobs
I once heard someone say "Show me a Major League Baseball fanbase that isn't upset with their team", and honestly, it's a really interesting point. The Cardinals season has been a disaster, but even when things are going well, fans are typically desiring more from the ballclub. Other fanbases do this too.
Maybe a team like the Atlanta Braves doesn't get much criticism from their fans, but outside of one, maybe two teams each year, every fanbase is frustrated with things that are going on. Some of that frustration is warranted, other times it's not. When your favorite club is underachieving as much as the Cardinals have this year, there'll naturally be a lot of things to point to.
Still, it's very easy to let emotions rule the day when it comes to this team. Sometimes our emotions can override what is really true about this club, and that's something I want to look at today.
Yes, there are my opinions, and with most of them, I can understand why people would disagree with me. That's fine, we are all entitled to those opinions. But each of these points I'll make are things I see Cardinals fans rant about all the time that I just don't think are true. Some of them are related to our opinions on how the team is run, and others are just basic facts about how business works in baseball in general. Without totally burying the lead here, I want to dive into some of these "hard truths" that I think Cardinals fans need to come to grips with.