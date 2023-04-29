5 trades that Cardinals could make today to improve their roster immediately
The Cardinals bring back a familiar face
The Cardinals trade DH/OF Juan Yepez for RHP Lance Lynn
Maybe I'm undervaluing Lance Lynn a little bit here, so there could be more than needs to go in this package, but with the trainwreck the White Sox are right now, I could see Lynn being moved in a deal like this.
Lynn has posted a 3.26 ERA over his last two seasons in 278.2 innings, but this year, his ERA has skyrocketed to 7.52 like the rest of the White Sox's staff. Lynn makes $18.5 million this year and has a club option of $18 million for next year with a $1 million buyout. The White Sox are penny pinchers to say the least, so offloading that contract soon would feel good for their checkbooks.
If the Cardinals believe Lynn will rebound this season playing for a contender, he's an interesting target for the club. He's a fiery competitor and could help stabilize their rotation until the trade deadline.
Yepez provides the White Sox with a nice bat to have in their lineup as they either rebuild or retool this club. Names like Lucas Giolito or Michael Kopech could be targets now too, but I feel like the White Sox will wait to trade those guys until the deadilne.
One name that for sure won't be traded before the deadline is Dylan Cease. I'd much rather wait and send a large package for Cease at the deadline, but that's the earliest Chicago could even consider dealing him.