5 trade packages for the St. Louis Cardinals rumored trade targets
Here are five trade packages for the Cardinals' rumored trade targets
By Josh Jacobs
Trade #3
Cardinals receive: RHP Clayton Beeter and RHP Drew Thorpe
Yankees receive: OF Dylan Carlson
Dylan Carlson has been drawing a lot of buzz amongst Yankees fans and media outlets are a potential fit for the club, and I can see it as well.
Carlson still has a high upside and multiple years of club control, making him a valuable asset still in this league. Immediately, he can provide good outfield defense and a streaky bat for any club looking to acquire him, but his upside is much higher at the plate.
This would cost the Yankees more than the previous deal, which is why I have the Cardinals getting both Beeter and the Yankees' number six prospect. Drew Thorpe.
Thorpe is in High-A for the Yankees and has been excellent to the turn of a 9-1 record with a 2.27 ERA and 111 SO in just 91.1 innings. Thorpe is the Yankees' top pitching prospect, and paired with Beeter, would make up a strong package for both sides. Beeter is a few years away from making his Major League debut, but he is still a valuable talent.