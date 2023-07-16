5 trade packages for the St. Louis Cardinals rumored trade targets
Here are five trade packages for the Cardinals' rumored trade targets
By Josh Jacobs
Trade #2
Cardinals receive: RHP Clayton Beeter and RHP Randy Vasquez
Yankees receive: RHP Jack Flaherty and OF Tyler O'Neill
Ever since Clayton Beeter was floated out there as a fit for the Cardinals, I've been in love with the idea of the Cardinals being a fit for a swap with the Yankees.
Beeter has been excellent this season, posting a 2.64 ERA with 83 SO in 71.2 innings for the Yankees' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this year. Beeter was a strikeout machine in 2022, posting a crazy 15.1 SO/9 while throwing 71.2 innings, the highest rate of minor leaguers with that many innings.
The Yankees need an outfielder, and they could also use some support for their rotation to help them push for October. Why not get both in the form of Jack Flaherty and Tyler O'Neill?
The Yankees already have Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr., Luis Severno, and Domingo German. They do not need to acquire a front-line starter this deadline, just another arm to help propel them to a Wild Card bearth and perhaps start a post season game for them. Flaherty can do that for them.
O'Neill would be a high-upside play for them, someone who can provide some much-needed defense in left field while also boasting huge power potential. I have predicted that O'Neill will bounce back with whatever team he goes to, and the Yankees could benefit here.
Randy Vazquez is another interesting arm for the Cardinals to acquire in this deal with the Yankees, as he is also MLB-ready and could be another option for St. Louis for 2024 and beyond.