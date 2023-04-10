5 trade destinations if the St. Louis Cardinals decide to trade Tyler O'Neill
Chicago White Sox
Lastly, the Chicago White Sox have started off slow this season, and are another team that may benefit from another bat in their lineup on a day-to-day business to shake things up.
Adding O'Neill to a lineup that features Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, and others would give them a formidable order to face off against the best teams in the American League.
While the White Sox's pitching is deep on paper, it has struggled a lot like the Cardinals' has so far this year. Yet, I don't think guys like Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Michael Kopech are falling off altogether. One of these names could be a great addition to the Cardinals' rotation in a swap with O'Neill.
Dylan Cease is obviously the prize of their staff, but he likely wouldn't be dealt in an effort to acquire win-now bats like O'Neill. Should the White Sox sell though, they could throw O'Neill and other top prospects at Chicago in hopes of a deal.