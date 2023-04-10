5 trade destinations if the St. Louis Cardinals decide to trade Tyler O'Neill
Cleveland Guardians
After surprising most of baseball with the scrappy play and ultimately World Series contending style of play, the Cleveland Guardians are back in 2023, ready to make legit noise this October.
While the club did make upgrades to their lineup this offseason, they still lack the ability to put up runs like the best lineups in baseball. The Guardians can hit, no question about it, but it feels like they are a tier or two below the best lineups in today's game.
Their pitching, on the other hand, will be a strong suit once again and is also an area of abundance for the organization. Maybe not quite as much as other teams, but they do have enough to make a deal in my opinion.
If the Guardians went really bold, O'Neill headlining a package for Shane Bieber would be very interesting for both sides, but I have a hard time believing the Guardians would move on from Bieber midseason unless they have fallen apart and are sellers.
Still, the Guardians have other pitching options, and could very well sort out a deal for the Cardinals' outfielder at some point this season.