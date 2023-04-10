5 trade destinations if the St. Louis Cardinals decide to trade Tyler O'Neill
Miami Marlins
Another team with a ton of pitching, the Miami Marlins desperately need help for their offense, especially in the outfield. They currently rank 28th in all of baseball with a 45 wRC+ average from their outfield.
Coming into 2023, star second baseman Jazz Chisolm offered to play center field for the club with how dire their outfield situation was. Miami is one of the teams Rosenthal named dropped as having conversations about O'Neill this offseason, which makes a ton of sense. New manager Skip Schumaker is familiar with O'Neill and could use his bat in their lineup.
While the popular name this offseason was Pablo Lopez, he is now a Minnesota Twin. Names like Jesus Luzardo, Edward Cabrera, or Trevor Rogers could be available though, especially for a major bat like O'Neill's.
In some ways, these teams seem destinated for an outfield for pitching swap, so we'll see if talks heat up again over the next few months.