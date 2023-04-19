5 trade destination for St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez
Houston Astros
Riddle me this, why does a team with Yordan Alvarez need another DH option on their team? Well, so far this year, Alvarez has played 8 of his 14 games in the outfield, with the other 6 coming in at DH. Despite being one of the best hitters in baseball, these 6 games at DH have only helped the Astros muster a .552 OPS from their DHs because of how bad their other options are.
Corey Julks and David Hensley have seen the majority of the PA outside of Alvarez, and it has not gone well at all for the Astros. Couple that with slow starts from a lot of their bats, and the Astros could use a jolt to their offense as soon as possible.
Adding in a Juan Yepez would give the Astros another quality right-handed bat in their lineup. Jose Altuve's return will surely help them later this year, but they really need the offensive help now if they want to right the ship soon and chase the number one seed in the American League.