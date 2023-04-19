5 trade destination for St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez
New York Yankees
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton just suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain, sidelining for a four-to-six-week period.
Juan Yepez could fill an immediate need there for the Yankees but also represent an interesting bat that they could have fill in at a number of places when Stanton returns. With Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader patrolling their outfield when Stanton returns, the Yankees can probably afford to allow Yepez to have starts in left field from time to time. There will also be opportunities for Yepez at first base and third base when Anthony Rizzo or DJ LeMahieu need days off.
There are multiple prospect packages or MLB arms that could get the deal done for the Cardinals and the Yankees, but one name I would look at is former top prospect Clarke Schmidt. He's been filling into their rotation to begin the season but has struggled to an 8.44 ERA. He was really good out of their bullpen last year, so he could be a Jordan Hicks replacement in the short term and another rotatoin option for the club long term.