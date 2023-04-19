5 trade destination for St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez
Cleveland Guardians
Another AL Central team, the Guardians are looking to contend for a World Series this year, but so far have received the 27th-ranked production from their DH spot with a .585 OPS to this point.
Josh Bell and Josh Naylor have been splitting time between first base and DH to this point for the Guardians, but neither is hitting to start the season. Their right fielder, Oscar Gonzalez, has also struggled quite a bit to this point. The Guardians' Achilles' heel has been their offense in recent years, especially a lack of power in their order. Yepez could be the answer for them.
The Guardians have one of the best farm systems in baseball, so could present an intriguing package of prospects to St. Louis for the services of Yepez. While it may feel weird to acquire prospects as a contending team, it would give the Cardinals more ammunition to make a bigger deal in July while maintaining a strong system in the process.