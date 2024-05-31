5 top moments from the Cardinals' resurgence in NL Central
2. Michael Siani and Brendan Donovan are outstanding outfielders
If fans were told these two are your center and left fielders, it would likely stun said fan. But, adding that the two are extremely successful in their efforts is terrific.
Cardinal fans went into 2024 thinking the outfield would consist of Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, and Jordan Walker. Nootbaar plays either corner outfield position. Edman is healing from an offseason wrist surgery and is still weeks away from returning to the team. Walker was demoted to AAA Memphis to work on his swing after a rough start to his season. Dylan Carlson was set to be the fourth outfielder but suffered a shoulder injury before the beginning of the season. He recently returned from the injured list and plays center and right field when needed.
Brendan Donovan can play anywhere he is asked. He is the ultimate super utility player. He has found a home in left field, though. He is a skilled, gritty player.
With Carlson and Edman sidelined, it became the perfect opportunity for Siani to earn his spot on the Cardinals roster. He has earned every bit of playing time with spectacular plays in center field and the ability to put the ball in play. He's just a fun player who's earned his time.
1. Marmol's Mother's Day ejection
At the moment it didn't seem like that big a deal. Oli Marmol gets passionate. He can get into a heated discussion with an umpire. But on Mother's Day, there seemed to be a little bit of fire in Marmol. And bench coach Daniel Descalso.
The two were ejected for arguing with the umpires about a string of terrible calls that the Cardinals successfully challenged. After the game, Marmol said he had nothing against the umpires but just wanted to fire up his team.
Marmol did that, indeed. That fire carried through May. The hope is to see it continue deep into the season. Paul Goldschmidt was even impressed. The Cardinals won that day's game against the Brewers, 4-3, which included a 392-foot home run off the bat of Goldschmidt.
That's an impressive quote from Goldschmidt. He has played with a lot of fire since that game, and it's fantastic to see the rest of the team following suit.
Marmol was squarely on the hot seat at that time, and he still is with some of the fanbase. But the fire Marmol showed for the team seems to have cooled off the fire that could have led him out of St. Louis. Here's hoping he continues to show fans the fire he has to succeed.