5 top moments from the Cardinals' resurgence in NL Central
4. Sonny Gray is 7-2
It's nice to have an actual ace on the staff again. Gray was the top offseason acquisition for John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations. Every fifth day, he takes the mound, and it's' great to feel that something good will come from the start.
Gray's season got off to a late start due to a hamstring strain. As he worked his way back, Gray instilled a sense of trust with manager Oli Marmol that he knew what he was doing and how his body worked. He also knows when he's had enough in a game, and Marmol trusts that knowledge coming from his top arm.
While he's not an innings eater, his work is dominant. During his last start against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night baseball, he went five innings and induced 14 swing-and-miss pitches. Gray is easing into his season now, but it should be exciting to see how he will perform as we get deeper into the season.
With his mix of pitches that includes a devastating sweeper, it's just exciting to have Gray in the Cardinals' starting rotation.
3. Masyn Winn has an 18-game hitting streak
Intensity has propelled Winn to an 18-game hitting streak, which he is tying with the streak his friend Jordan Walker hit during his rookie season. Winn looks to be continuing this streak for a while. He can put the ball in play and create opportunities for himself and his teammates. It is so fun to watch.
According to John Denton of MLB.com, Winn also came into the day hitting a National League-best .287 with two strikes, and he bettered that with his handiwork against Cincinnati.
"“I’m just trying to put a ball in play and give myself a chance. I think strikeouts kill teams, so if I can put balls in play, that will give us a chance, and good things will happen.”"- Masyn Winn
Winn had a slow start to his season, but he is coming along and has some serious star power that helps to spark this team. May he stay on this hot streak!