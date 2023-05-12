5 thoughts from Cardinals series win over the Cubs
1. A sweep would have been really nice
Riding high from a three-game winning streak, it would have been ideal for the Cardinals to sweep the Cubs. Instead of getting a winning performance from Jordan Montgomery, he looked off, and the offense couldn't scrap together enough runs to be out of the Cubs.
Things looked like they would get off to a good start when Nolan Arenado tripled to right field, scoring Paul Goldschmidt. That's right, an opposite-field hit.
Contreras knocked a single to the right, scoring Andrew Knizner in the third inning. Lars Nootbaar singled to center in the sixth to score Juan Yepez. Tommy Edman singled to center field in the ninth to score Paul DeJong.
They didn't give up on scoring. They couldn't get enough runs together to score. And that's frustrating when a series sweep was right there for the taking. The Cardinals continue the road trip as they take on the Red Sox at Fenway this weekend.