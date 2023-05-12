5 thoughts from Cardinals series win over the Cubs
4. Paul DeJong is making a nice comeback
Since his return, DeJong has had a nice comeback. He looks much more relaxed, balanced, and comfortable in his new swing that doesn't include a leg kick. Without the leg kick, he can focus on using his wrists to get his hits, using the velocity of the incoming pitch. He's having success for sure.
On Monday, he was one for four. On Tuesday, he was two-for-three at the plate. He hit a home run to left center field in the ninth inning. The homer traveled 413 feet at 104.4 mph, giving the Cardinals a 5-4 lead. Dylan Carlson was next up and tripled to right field. Andrew Knizner doubled on a fly toward second base, scoring Carlson.
DeJong had a nice kickstart to the Cardinals' comeback inning Tuesday. He was two-for-four on Wednesday, scoring the Cardinals' fourth run of the evening on a single to center field from Tommy Edman.
Also, Tuesday, the Cardinals got offense from Nolan Gorman in the first inning as he hit his eighth home run of the season on a fly to left center field. The homer traveled 384 feet at 98.4 mph. Lars Nootbaar hit a home run in the third inning to right center field. Nootbaar's home run traveled 431 feet at 108.3 mph.
It's great to see DeJong play with more confidence and an improved swing.