5 thoughts after Cardinals drop the series at home to the Reds
Tommy Edman can play anywhere
Edman is a Gold Glove second baseman. He plays a spectacular shortstop. But he plays center field so well that you would think he's been playing there his whole career.
And this play was pretty great too,
It speaks much about what Edman is doing, even with Carlson's return from the injured list. The team still had him in center field. It would not surprise anyone to see Edman take over the position at center on a long-term basis. Edman is impressive, no matter where he plays.