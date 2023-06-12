5 thoughts after Cardinals drop the series at home to the Reds
Nolan Arenado is more productive
Arenado got the Cardinals on the board first in Friday's game as he hit his 12th home run of the season. Arenado hit the homer on a fly to left field, scoring Brendan Donovan. The ball traveled 429 feet at 108.4 mph.
Arenado knocked a home run in the ninth inning off of Alexis Diaz on Saturday. The fly ball home run to left field traveled 387 feet at 99.1 mph.
Arenado tripled on a fly to right field on Sunday, scoring Paul Goldschmidt. That's right. Arenado was effective in going opposite field and scoring a run. Glorious!
Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman inject some youthful energy
Walker got his fourth home run in the second inning Friday. Walker homered on a line drive to left-center field, scoring Paul DeJong. The homer traveled 431 feet at 109.4 mph. It's a beautiful shot.
Gorman knocked his 15th home run of the season on Friday. The fly ball home run to right field scored Brendan Donovan. The ball traveled 385 feet at 110.4 mph.
Walker singled on a line drive to left field on Sunday, allowing Willson Contreras score.
Dylan Carlson looks sharp in return to lineup
Carlson took on right field in his return to the lineup this weekend.
Carlson hit his third home run Saturday on a fly ball to right field, scoring Luken Baker. The home run traveled 376 feet at 104.8 mph.
Carlson was 1-for-3 on Sunday. He knocked a double in the second inning. Tommy Edman grounded out later that inning, allowing Carlson to score.