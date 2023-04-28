5 thoughts after Cardinals avoid sweep to the Giants
2. Thusday provided a needed win
The Cardinals got off to a slow start once again but once the scoring began, the pitching locked in to close out a victory. With Mikolas going a clean 6.1 innings, the offense stayed quiet until the seventh inning.
Alec Burleson hit a homer on a fly to right field in the seventh inning. The home run traveled 385 feet at 102.3 mph. Later that inning, the Cardinals challenged a play at first base. The ruling on the field was overturned, resulting in a single from Tommy Edman, which allowed Paul DeJong to score.
In the eighth inning, Dylan Carlson doubled to left field, scoring Nolan Arenado. Paul DeJong then knocked his second home run of the season on a fly to left center field. The blast scored Carlson and traveled 369 feet at a cool 98.7 mph.
In ninth inning, Paul Goldschmidt hit into a force out, which allowed Tommy Edman to score.
In addition to Mikolas' solid effort, they also got some good innings from their bullpen. Genesis Cabrera pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two hits and a walk, while striking out two batters. Drew VerHagen pitched the ninth inning, striking out two batters. This was a great effort from the two relievers who powered through to hold on to Mikolas's victory.