5 things to watch for the rest of the season for the St. Louis Cardinals
While the Cardinals are not playing for postseason baseball anymore, there are still plenty of reasons to watch the club closely as it prepares for 2024.
By Josh Jacobs
Masyn Winn's debut
Masyn Winn began 2023 by looking like one of the Cardinals' best players in Spring Training, but with so many infield options already, the club decided to send him to Triple-A. He began the season off slow, proving the Cardinals right that his bat was not quite ready yet for the big leagues.
Something has clicked for Winn since that slow start. Not just in the way of "slight improvements", but legit strides in his ability at the plate that has him swinging the hottest bat in all of Triple-A. During the month of July, Winn slashed .359/.427/.750 with 8 HR and 26 RBI.
Winn will likely be called up this month during the Cardinals' series against the New York Mets (August 18th or 19th) as that still allows Winn to be rookie eligible for the 2024 season, potentially netting the Cardinals a draft pick if he finishes top-two in Rookie of the Year voting.
This also still allows Winn to get over a month of big league baseball under his belt, and debut at a time when there is less pressure on him to perform. Sure, the hype will still be there, but it's not as daunting as Opening Day 2024 when the club is trying to rebound from this terrible season.