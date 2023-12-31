5 terrible trends the St. Louis Cardinals must leave behind in 2023
It's best to leave 2023's bad vibes in 2023
2. Fielding mishaps
There will be some trouble when several fielders are essentially playing outside their normal position. When you add injuries and the desire to try something different to the mix, it can lead to further frustrations.
It was a season filled with these frustrations. With healthy versions of Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, and Brendan Donovan returning in the Spring, along with another season under the belt for Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, along with improved seasons for Tommy Edman, Goldschmidt, and Arenado, things should look better in the field. Having Descalso and Molina around should help as well.
1. Losing 91 games
Finishing in last place with 91 losses is just unacceptable baseball. Cardinals fans tolerated seeing this for a glimpse at their beloved team in an exhausting summer. They wanted to see the final games of Adam Wainwright's career as a Cardinal.
There should be a short leash for several if there isn't a stark improvement over last season. It would be best to leave 2023's bad vibes in 2023. The team must come to camp in 2024 with a renewed focus on playing at the level baseball fans have enjoyed over the years. Winning baseball must return to St. Louis.