5 studs and 2 duds in Cardinals series split the Reds
Stud - Nolan Gorman
Go-ahead Gorman struck again!
With Lars Nootbaar at second, Gorman hit a line drive double to right field, scoring Nootbar. With a 1-0 lead, Lucas Sims threw a wild pitch, allowing Gorman to score from third and move Brendan Donovan to third.
It was great to see Gorman step up again. He has been incredibly clutch for the Cardinals in this young season. It's awesome to see him be the player we have hoped to see.
Stud - Miles Mikolas
Could Mikolas be the ace of the Cardinals' pitching staff? With a record of 3-1, it certainly seems like it when you consider how the Cardinals pitchers have worked this season.
Mikolas pitched seven innings. He gave up five hits but struck out five batters. He gave up no walks and no runs. It was quite the clutch outing for Mikolas. He ate up several innings and threw strikes. This was exactly what the Cardinals needed from him. It's great to see him deliver. Here's hoping it's a stepping stone for him to keep up the excellent work.