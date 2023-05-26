5 studs and 2 duds in Cardinals series split the Reds
Dud - Adam Wainwright
Wainwright typically struggles when pitching at GAPB. He was lucky to get his 197th career victory on Tuesday because he did struggle through the outing. Wainwright used his great sense of humor to explain why he struggles at the ballpark. "This place is from the devil," Wainwright said to the media after Tuesday's game. It makes perfect sense!
Now 2-0 on the season, Wainwright pitched 5.2 innings, giving up eight hits, one walk, and five earned runs, including a home run to Matt McLain. He did strike out two batters.
Wainwright did get some help from his teammates, who helped save the victory for him. Chris Stratton, Giovanny Gallegos, and Ryan Helsley all pitched in relief. Helsley earned his sixth save of the season, striking out one batter.
Stud - Tommy Edman
Edman brought his hustle and competitive spirit with him to Cincinnati. In addition to the team using his glove anywhere he asked, from right field to second base, Edman had a great series.
In the fourth inning of Tuesday's game, Edman hit a triple on a sharp liner to center field, scoring DeJong and Brendan Donovan. In the ninth inning, Lars Nootbaar singled on a drive to center field, allowing Edman to score from second base.