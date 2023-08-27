5 starting pitchers the Cardinals should target in the 2024 MLB Draft
The Cardinals will be picking at or near the top of the MLB draft for the first time in 26 years, and could net an elite pitcher for the future
By Josh Jacobs
LHP Hagen Smith, Arkansas
When I watch Hagen Smith pitch, I see a player like Cardinals' prospect Cooper Hjerpe, but with higher velocity, deadlier stuff, and a guy who could be on the fast track to the Major Leagues.
Smith went 8-2 during his sophomore season, posting a 3.64 ERA with 109 SO in 71.2 innings pitched. Smith struck out 9 batters through 3.2 innings against one of the nation's best lineups in LSU last year. This dude can pitch.
Another guy with an upper-90s fastball, while Smith doesn't hit triple-digits like Burns or Brecht, his slider could end up being a plus-plus pitch, something that could end up giving him the edge on other names on this list.
Like Burn, Brecht, and Caminiti, continuing to refine his other pitches (he uses a changeup as well) and working on his command will go a long way toward increasing his stock as a prospect.