5 star performers from Cardinals series win over Mets
Cards take two of three from Mets
5 of 6
Jordan Hicks
Hicks is looking more confident. He is commanding his fastball to create dramatic moments that work in the Cardinals' favor. Therefore, Oli Marmol rewards him by placing him in higher-leverage situations. And it's working out well.
On Saturday, Hicks pitched an inning and struck out three batters. This was his first save of the season. This was unheard of just a few weeks ago. Now, Hicks is pitching much better, with authority. It's great to see.
Hicks pitched for a second game in a row Sunday, earning his second save of the season. He threw one inning and gave up only a hit.