5 star performers from Cardinals series win over Mets
Cards take two of three from Mets
Jordan Walker
With his parents in town, Walker got to show off how much he has improved since being promoted back to St. Louis after a short stint in Memphis to make some improvements to his swing. The gains have been good.
Walker knocked his fifth home run of the season on a fly to right field. The home run traveled 375 feet at 99.7 mph.
On Sunday, Walker hit his sixth home run on a fly to right field. The ball traveled 359 feet at 99.8 mph.
While he's struggling to find his place as a defender, he's definitely making improvements at the plate, and it's wonderful to watch. It's going to be great when his full game comes together.