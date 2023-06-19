5 star performers from Cardinals series win over Mets
Cards take two of three from Mets
Tommy Edman
Edman is exceptional in that he can play anywhere and hit with success where ever he is placed in the lineup. On Saturday, Edman scored on a Brendan Donovan single to center field. The moment appeared to kickstart the most excitement the Cardinals had in some time.
Paul Goldschmidt knocked a home run on a line drive to right field, scoring Donovan. Goldschmidt's home run was his 12th of the season. It traveled 356 feet at 105.6 mph.
In the ninth inning, Dylan Carlson hit a single on a line drive to left field, scoring Edman.
It was good to see Edman get into a scoring position and be able to score. After several games that included struggles to score with runners on base, it was good to see Edman get on base and actually score runs.