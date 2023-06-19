5 star performers from Cardinals series win over Mets
Cards take two of three from Mets
Nolan Arenado
Arenado showed off his new Dad power on Father's Day. This was Arenado's first game on Father's Day since the birth of his daughter, Levi. He provided a couple of moments that the two could share for years.
In the first inning, Arenado hit a home run on a fly to left center field. This was his 14th homer of the season. The ball traveled 407 feet at 105.5 mph. In the ninth inning, he hit his 15th home run of the season. He launched the game-winning home run on a fly to left field. The ball traveled 390 feet at 104.8 mph.
As Arenado rounded first base, he let out a primal scream that looked as though he was relieved after several games of struggle. Good on, Arenado!