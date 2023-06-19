5 star performers from Cardinals series win over Mets
Cards take two of three from Mets
With victories Saturday and Sunday, the Cardinals looked poised to play a better version of baseball.
The Cardinals looked to turn a corner this weekend. Now 29-43, the Cardinals took two of three games from the Mets. While the wins were not pretty, the Cardinals performed like a team and battled their way to victory. They did not give up. It was nice to finally see them play with some fight.
The Cardinals lost Friday 6-1. The Cardinals won on Saturday 5-3 and on Sunday 8-7.
Miles Mikolas had a terrible outing for his fourth loss of the season. He pitched six innings, giving up eight hits and one walk. He gave up a home run to Daniel Vogelbach. He looked frustrated throughout the outing.
Genesis Cabrera pitched a clean inning of relief in the seventh inning. Drew VerHagen pitched the eighth inning, striking out two batters. VerHagen is developing into an excellent option for spot relief.
Adam Wainwright earned his 198th career victory on Saturday—a fantastic accomplishment. Now 3-1 on the season, Wainwright pitched 6.1 innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and three runs, including two home runs, one to Brandon Nimmo and the other to Luis Guillorme.
Andre Pallante pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up a walk and a hit. Giovanny Gallegos pitched an inning, giving up a hit and striking out two batters.
The results of the game will be discussed in the slides to follow.
On Sunday, Matthew Liberatore pitched four innings, giving up four hits, two walks, and five earned runs, including a home run to Fransico Lindor. He did strike out two batters. He struggled but did look to make good strides.
Chris Stratton pitched an inning, giving up a hit, two walks, and two earned runs, including a homer to Tommy Pham. Andre Pallante pitched 1.1 innings, walking one and striking out one. Drew VerHagen earned the victory Sunday, his fourth win of the season. He pitched 1.2 innings, striking out one. He looked very sharp in the outing.
Donovan singled to center field in the second inning, scoring Andrew Knizner. Paul Goldschmidt knocked a double to center field, scoring Tommy Edman and Donovan. Paul DeJong knocked a fly ball to left field in the third inning. The home run traveled 405 feet at 106 mph.
The Cardinals take on the Nationals in a three-game set beginning today before heading across the pond for a two-game set against the Cubs.