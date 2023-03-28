5 St. Louis Cardinals that could have breakout seasons in 2023
5. Jordan Walker
Last but not least, the phenom.
Now I don't think it would surprise a whole lot of people if Jordan Walker breaks out this year and has a big rookie campaign, but it's never a guarantee for someone to produce right away. I'm going to go on a limb here however and say he will break out, and be one of the best hitters on the team.
I've seen the comparison to Albert Pujols and how he made his first team. going into spring and literally forcing your way onto the team, bypassing AAA, and going straight to the big leagues, Albert never looked back, and I don't expect Jordan to either. So is Walker going to have 37 home runs and 130 RBI in his rookie year like Pujols did? I doubt it, maybe in a few years from now, but I'm going to predict 20/25 home runs, around 80/90 RBI, and he has 30 stolen bases potential as well.
That would be best case scenario as we have to realize he's only 20 years old, but with his combination of poise, maturity, and pure raw talent, I don't see him taking too long to figure out big-league pitching, he's ready and that's why he's on the Opening Day roster.