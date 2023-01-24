5 St. Louis Cardinals non-roster invitees facing a critical Spring Training
Oscar Mercado, OF
The Cardinals' outfield is far from a sure thing, as Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson need to rebound after down years. Oscar Mercado, a player the Cardinals selected in the second round in 2013, could be a dark horse to earn some important at-bats down the stretch.
Mercado had a strong 2019 season with the Cleveland Indians after the Cardinals dealt him for Conner Capel and Jhon Torres, but he hasn't been able to replicate that success. He hit just .128 in 2020, and after he endured two more subpar seasons, his career could be at a crossroads.
The Cardinals signed Mercado to a minor league contract in November, and if they can unlock what made him successful in 2019, they might have a steal on their hands.
It's unlikely that any of these players make the roster out of Spring Training, but if they show signs of life, the Cardinals could take a serious look at them later in the season. If they fail to impress, these five players could be at the end of the road.